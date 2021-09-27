Man shot while driving along I-35 has died, police say

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A man who was left seriously injured after being shot while driving along I-35 has died, according to the Belton Police Department.
The 32-year-old was identified as Antonio Alvidrez from Euless, Texas, according to Belton PD.
Officials first received a 911 call from a motorist the evening of Sept. 12, reporting multiple shots fired at a Chevy Trailblazer on southbound I-35 before the vehicle went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River.
First responders arrived on scene and found Alvidrez seriously wounded still in the vehicle, officials said.
He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center were he died as a result of his injuries, officials said.
Belton PD said the investigation is ongoing at this time and asks for the public's help in identifying a suspect and their vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 254-933-5840 or text 254-217-6764.