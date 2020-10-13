Man shot five times after threatening Killeen homeowner with bat

Police said the homeowner heard someone damaging his truck so he came outside with a gun.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man was shot five times in Killeen Tuesday morning after threatening a homeowner with a baseball bat.

Before the shooting, police said the homeowner heard someone outside damaging a truck in his driveway. He came outside to see a man driving away in a blue Honda.

The homeowner went inside and came back with a gun. Police said the man in the car stopped on Greengate Dr. and approached the homeowner with an aluminum baseball bat.

The two got into some kind of fight before police said the homeowner shot him at least five times.

The man who was shot got back in his car and drove to a Dollar General on Rancier Ave. where the employees called 911. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Police did not know his condition.