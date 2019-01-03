FAIRFIELD, Texas — A man was killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting in Fairfield, police said.

Investigators said a Fairfield police officer saw a domestic situation around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84 in which a 29-year-old man threatened to hurt a woman. During the altercation, the officer tased the man and then had to shoot him, police said.

RELATED: Man identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Killeen was known drug dealer, 'always armed,' police say

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The officer, who has been on the force for 10 years was not injured.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Graphic video shows confrontation leading to woman’s death in Coryell County Jail

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Billy Wayne Coble executed, family members arrested after causing scene

Ex-Baylor football player Shawn Oakman found not guilty of sexual assault

Lawsuit against U.S. Navy tossed out after woman's twin babies shot to death in her arms