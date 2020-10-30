x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local News

Man shot while driving on I-14 in Killeen

Officers were told that the victim arrived at Seton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department received a 911 call Friday at 3:17 p.m. about a shooting victim who was driving east on Interstate 14.

Officers were told that the victim arrived at Seton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White.

Officers were told that the victim was driving in his vehicle when an unknown person in a white vehicle fired a gunshot toward the victim's vehicle at the intersection of Florence Road and Elms Road. 

This investigation is ongoing.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Related Articles