COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with card skimming devices found at a Copperas Cove gas station Thursday.

According to police, the devices were found on two gas pumps at the Valero Corner Store at 1102 South FM-116. Police said the skimmers were installed on Aug. 9 on pumps seven and eight.

Investigators said they are looking for a man who was seen driving a white Cadillac Escalade.

Customers who may have purchased gas at the station are advised to contact their credit card company and request a new card, police said. Investigators also advised customers to monitor their credit cards for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the card skimmers or the whereabouts of the man police consider a person of interest is asked to call Detective Counter with the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894.

