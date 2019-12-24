KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department received reports of at stabbing on Thursday evening. They found a woman who was stabbed in the neck on the 4200 block of East Rancier in Killeen, the affidavit said.

Torries Akheem DeQuan Terry was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury against a family member after stabbing his girlfriend, Briana Allen, in the neck, the affidavit said.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene where it was reported that Allen was stabbed while in a vehicle in the middle of the road. Witness found Terry choking Allen, who was covered in blood. The witnesses were able to able to get Terry off of Allen and tend to her wounds, the affidavit said.

Terry drove away in the vehicle, but was later located in Belton. He was covered in blood with the knife used to stab Allen still in the vehicle.

The Killeen PD said Allen was covered in blood when they arrived with possible stab wounds to her neck. She was taken to Baylor, Scott and White hospital and immediately treated. Allen had two stab wounds to her neck, one of which went through the bottom of her neck, into her mouth, and sliced her tongue, the affidavit said.

Once she was stabilized, she told the police that her boyfriend, Terry, had assaulted her while she was in their vehicle and stabbed her in the neck.

Popular on KCENTV.com: