Man struck by lightning in Woodway, officials say

WOODWAY, Texas — A man in his 50s was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco after he was struck by lightning the afternoon of June 7, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious person Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Otis Drive. According to officers, the caller reported that a man was "acting strangely" and moving around businesses in the area.

Officers found the man shortly after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Otis and Broad. Officials said he was bleeding from the face and incoherent. The man was not identified by the public safety department.

Witnesses told officers they believed the man was struck by lightning while standing under a nearby tree. An ambulance was called to the scene and officers said they found the man had teeth missing and burn marks on some items in hand. Officers said he had other injuries consistent with being struck by lightning.