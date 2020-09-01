TEMPLE, Texas —

A man was arrested on Jan. 3 after recording a person in a Temple HEB bathroom stall.

Joshua Lamont Lewis was charged with Invasive visual recording in a bath/dressing room, the affidavit said.

Jessica Johnson, a Peace Officer for the State of Texas and employee of the Temple Police Department, said that on Jan. 3 Officer Aumus responded to the HEB on S 31st Street in Temple after getting a call about a person filming other people in the bathroom.

The officer found Lewis in a bathroom stall. Lewis stated that he put his cell phone under the bathroom stall and recorded the person in the stall next to him.

Alexander Anthony, the victim who was recorded, said that he did not give consent to be recorded in the bathroom

The videos on Lewis’s phone were reviewed, where the Temple PD found video of person in the bathroom stall in Jan. 3 and three other videos of men in a bathroom on another day.

