Bellmead Police arrested a man Sunday they said lead them on a car chase then threatened to kill the officers.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Polk St. just before 5 p.m. after getting a report that a man was acting "funny" and that he had a felony warrant for his arrest, according to Bellmead Police. Officers arrived to find Torre Ladon Degrate, 41, sitting outside a home in a Ford Excursion.

According to officers, Degrate took off and lead them on a chase in which he stopped several times, allowing officers to get out to try to arrest him, then he would drive away. Eventually, police said Degrate stopped at a gas station in the 1000 Block of N. Loop 340.

Police said Degrate refused to be taken into custody and threatened to kill the officers. Police used a taser on him, but said it was ineffective. The officers were able to get him detained with the help of officers from Lacy Lakeview and the Texas State Technical College Police Department.

Degrate was taken to the McLennan County Jail. As part of department procedure, Degrate was checked out by American Medical Response because officers used a taser on him.

Police later determined Degrate had a warrant for his arrest for Felony Burglary of a Habitation. He was also charged with Evading Arrest in a vehicle, Resisting Arrest and making a Terroristic Threat against a Public Servant.

