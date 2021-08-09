Man wanted for reportedly assaulting minor, threatening person with knife

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating Benny Wright, who is considered a fugitive at this time.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say assaulted a minor and threatened another person with a knife.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to an incident in Cranfills Gap regarding the alleged assault Monday evening, officials said in a Facebook post. Upon arriving, deputies learned the suspect, Benny Wright, had also threatened someone with a knife.

Wright is considered a fugitive at this time and investigators are trying to locate and arrest him, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 254-435-2363.