WACO — U.S. Marshals arrested the man Tuesday who had been the target of an arrest warrant Waco Police tried to serve that lead to the fatal shooting of a Waco Police K9 officer.

Kevin Arnette Copeland, 31, was wanted in connection to the attempted robbery of the Dollar Tree store at 1428 Wooded Acres Dr. in Waco on September 22, according to Sgt. Patrick Swanton with the Waco Police Department.

Waco Police tried to arrest Copeland on September 28 at a home on Seneca Ave. but he was not there. As police were trying to serve the warrant, police said Officer Michael Bucher's K9 partner, Kastor, attacked him. Another officer shot and killed the dog, police said.

Sgt. Swanton said when Copeland tried to rob the Dollar Tree he got into an altercation with a woman working there. Swanton said Copeland threw glass on the floor, knocked over display cases, threw the cash register and a monitor on the floor.

The store clerk tried to take a picture of Copeland but Swanton said he picked her up by the shirt and slammed her to the floor. Swanton said the woman followed Copeland when he left the store and he slammed her to the ground again.

"This is a big guy," Swanton said. "He's about 250 pounds. The attendant he attacked was about five feet."

After attacking the clerk, Swanton said Copeland drove off in a car. He said the clerk had multiple scratches and bruises on her chest and arms.

U.S. Marshals arrested Copeland in Ennis, in Ellis County Tuesday.

