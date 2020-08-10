Man wins Mustang Convertible with $25 Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry raffle ticket

WACO, Texas — Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry and Bird-Kultgen Ford presented Kelly Oliver with a Mustang Convertible on Wednesday in McGregor that he won by purchasing a $25 Raffle Ticket.
“Many families in and around Waco have had a difficult year, but with the support of Bird-Kultgen Ford and all of the members of our community that purchased raffle tickets, we raised over $68,000 to feed the hungry. This raffle has made a difference,” Executive Director at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry Robert Gager said. “Bird-Kultgen is proud to support this effort to help feed hungry families, especially children. Caring for Waco has been a part of our mission since 1936, and we are so proud of what our partnership with this amazing charity has been able to achieve."
Grager said the food pantry is excited for Oliver and so grateful for his support. He said Oliver cares deeply about others and is always willing to help those in need.
