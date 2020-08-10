Man wins Mustang Convertible with $25 Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry raffle ticket

“Many families in and around Waco have had a difficult year, but with the support of Bird-Kultgen Ford and all of the members of our community that purchased raffle tickets, we raised over $68,000 to feed the hungry. This raffle has made a difference,” Executive Director at Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry Robert Gager said. “Bird-Kultgen is proud to support this effort to help feed hungry families, especially children. Caring for Waco has been a part of our mission since 1936, and we are so proud of what our partnership with this amazing charity has been able to achieve."