Temple police are investigating a scene where two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of N. 1st Street.

Officials said at 3:07 p.m., officers responded to the scene in regards to a welfare concern.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman dead.

A preliminary investigation found two were related and that the man shot the woman before killing himself.

The deaths are being investigated by Temple Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit.

