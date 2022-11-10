Mandatory water restrictions begin in Nolanville

The city will have to restrict water usage due to repairs on the Water District's storage tank.

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Residents of Nolanville will have to limit their water usage beginning on Nov. 14.

The city will be issuing mandatory water restrictions while maintenance and repairs are conducted on the Water District's 500,000 gallon water storage tank.

This schedule was reportedly chosen based on the district's lowest water usage months.

Weather permitting, the project on the tank is expected to take around 90 days. The tank will not be usable while the repairs are being conducted.

All outside, watering will be prohibited, and residents are asked to practice water conservation as well as minimize all non-essential water use.