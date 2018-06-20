*UPDATE* The woman was found hiding in the field of grass and has been arrested. More details to follow...

DEVELOPING: Police and sheriff's deputies near Temple are searching for a woman after a high speed chase that started in Coryell County. Officers say the woman was driving a stolen van at speeds that neared 100 miles an hour. They believe she ditched the van near a Dollar General store on the 11000 block of Highway 36. There is a field with tall grass nearby. A helicopter has been called in to assist in the search.

