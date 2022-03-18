March 24 | Killeen to host Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Department of Aviation will host a Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop and meeting March 24.
The event will be led by Kelvin L. Solco, President of the Solco Group, a professional services consulting firm, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city.
The Solco Group, LLC is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Small Business Enterprise and Texas Historically Underutilized Business firm. The workshop will be divided into three sessions as stated by the city :
- DBE Public Consultation Meeting Update
- DBE Certification 101, and DBE Application Recommendations
- Q&A
This program, according to the city, could help assist small, minority and women-owned businesses in removing barriers that pose significant obstacles.
Especially for those seeking federally-assisted surface transportation work and it could also help get businesses DBE certified and examining why companies should become DBE certified, the city says.