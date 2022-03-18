x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

March 24 | Killeen to host Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop

The event will be led by Kelvin L. Solco, President of the Solco Group, a professional services consulting firm, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Department of Aviation will host a Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop and meeting March 24.

The event will be led by Kelvin L. Solco, President of the Solco Group, a professional services consulting firm, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city.

The Solco Group, LLC is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Small Business Enterprise and Texas Historically Underutilized Business firm. The workshop will be divided into three sessions as stated by the city :

  • DBE Public Consultation Meeting Update
  • DBE Certification 101, and DBE Application Recommendations
  • Q&A

This program, according to the city, could help assist small, minority and women-owned businesses in removing barriers that pose significant obstacles.

 Especially for those seeking federally-assisted surface transportation work and it could also help get businesses DBE certified and examining why companies should become DBE certified, the city says.

RELATED: Waco works for a more inclusive and diverse environment with the MGT Firm

RELATED: Buyer Beware: Card skimmers found at Central Texas gas station

In Other News

Familiarity prevalent as No. 1 seed Baylor sets for No. 8 North Carolina