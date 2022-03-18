March 24 | Killeen to host Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop

The event will be led by Kelvin L. Solco, President of the Solco Group, a professional services consulting firm, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to the city.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Department of Aviation will host a Disadvantaged Enterprise Certification (DBE) workshop and meeting March 24.

The Solco Group, LLC is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Small Business Enterprise and Texas Historically Underutilized Business firm. The workshop will be divided into three sessions as stated by the city :

DBE Public Consultation Meeting Update

DBE Certification 101, and DBE Application Recommendations

Q&A

This program, according to the city, could help assist small, minority and women-owned businesses in removing barriers that pose significant obstacles.