March to defend women's reproductive rights to be held in Waco on Saturday

The rally in Waco is just one of many happening around the nation in response to new Texas abortion legislation.

WACO, Texas — More than 650 protests in all 50 states are planned for Saturday to defend women's reproductive rights.

These rallies have been planned for weeks after Texas's new abortion legislation went into effect. The legislation prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they're pregnant.

Lilu Uptmore, one of the organizers of the Waco march said she is excited by all the support.

"I was very surprised and the way that the nation has responded to this bill in Texas," Uptmore said.

This rally is personal to Uptmore not only as a woman, but as a victim of sexual assault.

"If women have no rights and choice over their bodies, they are not free and I will fight to the end for women's freedom," Uptmore said.

About 400 people have already RSVP-ed on the Facebook event. There will be organizations, community members, artists and performers.

Floetic Desire, a local poet and rapper said she wanted to use her art in this movement. She wrote a poem to share other women's personal stories.

"Who can we be as women in this society if we can't even make the basic choice of whether to bring life into this world or not," the artist said.

All the women involved in making this event happen said they want this to be a message to lawmakers that they won't tolerate an attack on their reproductive freedom.

"We're going to be known, we're going to heard and on Oct. 2 we're going to be remembered. Our Texas government will remember this day," Uptmore said.