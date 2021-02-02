Marine, family surprised with new mortgage-free home

Staff Sgt. Felipe Tremillo, Jr. and his family are in for a treat!

A U.S. Marine and his family will be receiving the ultimate surprise Tuesday, which is a new mortgage-free home.

The home was a gift made possible by Operation FINALLY HOME, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing homes to the military, first responders and widows of the fallen.

Staff Sgt. Felipe Tremillo, Jr. and his family thought they were taking part in an initial interview with the organization, but instead, were brought to a groundbreaking ceremony where they surprised them with the house.

Tremillo enlisted in the Marines in 2002. He was deployed to Iraq twice and once to Afghanistan. While deployed in Afghanistan, Tremillo was exposed to an IED in an attack that cost three men their lives.

Tremillo received treatment for a traumatic brain injury, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder from the exposure to the IED.

He was recognized for his heroism with several medals and accolades, including Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, an Iraq Campaign Medal, GWOT Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and a NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan.