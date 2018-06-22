A marine veteran in Waco is trying to break the cycle. He started a summer youth camp to help at risk youth and minimize fatherlessness throughout Central Texas through future generations.

Marine Corps veteran Darryl Thomas is no longer fighting in Kuwait or Iraq, now he's turned his attention to combatting fatherlessness by mentoring boys, especially those who are at risk.



"They don’t have that positive male role model to teach them how to be a complete man so that's where we step in to kind of bridge that gap,” said Thomas.

Thomas did not t get the chance to bond with his father, so he started The Size of a Man summer camp to teach 5th-9th graders the life lessons his father never taught him.



"I’ve learned that you have to have a lot of respect for yourself,” said Derrick Thomas, who attends the camp. “You have to try to get you a good reputation. When you go into life and get older you'd rather have a good reputation than a bad one.”



Darryl Thomas also encourages them to build solid friendships.



"The people I met here I’m getting really close to them because we are working as a team a lot,” said camp attendee, Noah.



Whether it's bonding here on the obstacle course, or simply bonding over pizza.



"We're going after the future fathers. Those who will be fathers one day. If we can teach them how to be men now I believe we can begin to bring some type of resolution to this epidemic," said Thomas.

The next Size of a Man camp will be held from July 9-13 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Midway Middle School. For more information visit sizeofaman.org.

