Marlin residents told not to pay October water bills because of software glitch

MARLIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in March, 2019.

The city of Marlin issued a statement Sunday telling its citizens not to pay their October water bills.

The statement said there was a software error with its AVR program.

"New bills will be generated and mailed out with correct billing information soon," the statement reads.

Late fees will be waived for the month, according to the statement.