MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District is on the verge of closing in the next few months, according to City Manager Cedric Davis.

If the state closes Marlin ISD, a charter school will be pursued as an option for students.

The Marlin City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday night to discuss consultants for Marlin's potential charter school.

Following an executive session, the council announced Dr. Marcus Nelson as their new hire. Nelson is the former Waco ISD Superintendent. He resigned in March 2019 following a drug charge.

Nelson was the only person who applied for the consultant position.

Davis said Marlin officials met with the Texas Education Commissioner two months ago. They did not get a definitive answer if the district will close.

When officials asked if there was a 2020-2021 school plan, the commissioner said the future of Marlin ISD did not look promising, according to Davis.

A charter school was brought up in the conversation. Davis said officials were told there needs to be a consultant to do the paper work, establish the charter school and serve as a "middle man" between the city and state.

RELATED: Waco ISD superintendent resigns in wake of marijuana charge

RELATED: Waco ISD superintendent pulled over for driving in passing lane before marijuana found in passenger seat, document says

Popular on KCENTV.com: