City of Marlin now a 'Film Friendly Community,' expected to help grow local economy

MARLIN, Texas — The City of Marlin is being dubbed as a "film friendly community" by the Texas Film Commission, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, Abbott said Marlin joins more than 160 other Texas communities that received this recognition after completing a multi-step training and certification process. With this title, Abbott says it will help grow local jobs and the local economy while promoting Texas.



"Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses," Abbott said. "I am proud of all the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Marlin market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

Sen. Brian Birdwell also weighed in, saying he couldn't be more proud of Marlin.

“It's no small feat to receive this designation, and these types of opportunities don't arise without the determination and extensive efforts of the local community," Birdwell said. "I am so honored to represent the people of Marlin; their dedication and creativity is a testament to Senate District 22 and the entire state of Texas.”

Bryan LeMeilleur, the director of tourism and marketing for the City of Marlin, said Marlin's roots are older than the state of Texas; "there’s culture and history here that deserve to be showcased."