Marlin ISD extends winter breaks due to surge of COVID cases

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced on its website that it will delay bringing back students for the spring semester.

The new date for students to return is Jan. 10, per the District.

The District explained in the alert that the delay is due to "a surge in community positive COVID cases" and that it's "following guidance from Falls Community Hospital District".

Below is an image of the pop-up announcement that visitors receive when they visit the district's website.