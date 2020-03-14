MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD announced they are extending their spring break until Monday, March 23 as a precaution against the coronavirus.

That means Marlin ISD students will receive an extra week of spring break.

"The Marlin ISD leadership team has been meeting, will meet over the weekend to monitor changes," Marlin ISD Superintendent Jean Bahney said in a press release. "We will continue to review the most current information related to the virus and determine future action steps for the students and staff of Marlin ISD."

He added that parents and students continue to monitor their health and that if parents believe their students have been exposed to the virus, they should remain at home.

