MARLIN, Texas —

Parents of Marlin Independent School District students were told in a letter that the district received the 2019-2020 accreditation status of “Not Accredited-Revoked.”

According to District Superintendent Dr. Jean Bahney, this means that the district is deficient in performance. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) will no longer recognize the district as a Texas public school.

Under state law, the accreditation statuses that can be assigned to districts include accredited, accredited-warned, accredited-probation, and not accredited-revoked, according to the letter.

The district was assigned this status because of ratings in the State Academic Accountability Rating System. Marlin ISD was rated as “Improvement Required’ in the years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Bahney said the district is taking steps to address these areas of deficiency.

In the letter to parents, they were told the district is, “Implementing the use of literacy/reading core instructional strategies and implementing effective campus-wide discipline management plans. Additionally, teachers are following the state-aligned curriculum and the instructional system with more proficiency and greater fidelity."

For more information you can go to the TEA website. If you have any additional questions, you can contact Dr. Jean Bahney at jbahney@marlinisd.org or call 254-883-3583.

