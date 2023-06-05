Marlin ISD sets graduation date for June 22, expects 100% graduation rate

In late May, Marlin ISD made national headlines after it was revealed how only five out of 38 seniors within the district were eligible for graduation.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD seniors are expected to graduate on June 22, Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson told 6 News on Monday.

Henson said school officials are projecting a 100% graduation rate for the third year in a row.

However, Henson told Lawrence Jones on Fox News that those complaints were from a small amount of parents.

"The overwhelming number of our parents are thanking us for providing their children to meet the standards outlined by the state of Texas," Henson said.

Henson explained that all seniors were given outlines of requirements needed to graduate as outlined by the State of Texas. Throughout the year, seniors were able to meet with counselors to make sure they were completing those requirements, he said.

However, by the spring semester, many students never made up the 90% attendance requirement, he said.

So instead of telling seniors they couldn't graduate, the district decided to push back the graduation date, he said.

"Graduation is delayed, but not denied," he told Jones. "Not only do we commit to excellence, we demand excellence."