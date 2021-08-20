x
Marlin ISD says it will require masks for students, staff, visitors

The school district says face coverings will be required in all district buildings and vehicles.

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD announced Friday that it will require students, staff and visitors wear face coverings in all district buildings and vehicles.

The face covering requirement is part of the school district's "enhanced COVID-19 mitigation," which also includes testing for the virus, high-contact surface disinfecting, vaccine clinic collaborations, contact tracing and enhanced screening. 

"Nothing is more important to us than keeping our Bulldog family healthy and safe," the school district said in Facebook post. 

The Marlin ISD school year begins Monday, Aug. 23.

