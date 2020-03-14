MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Police Department will begin to implement additional screening questions for those who call for police services due to the spread of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Marlin police chief Lawrence McCall stated they must incorporate appropriate measures when it comes to dealing with their citizens.

The level of emergency, the location, name of caller and initial complaint will remain standard. However, dispatchers will now ask supplemental protocol questions related to travel destinations outside of the country within the last 14 days. They will also ask questions about specific health symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

McCall stated this change is to "safeguard the health and well-being of the community."

