MARLIN, Texas — Update May 22, 2020 - Marlin City Council did not approve Lawrence McCall's attempt to rescind his resignation. The council voted 5-2 against accepting the action at a special meeting called May 22.

After calling the meeting to order, the council went into executive session to discuss McCall. Executive session lasted approximately 30 minutes, after which the council voted on the action.

Now, the City of Marlin will begin a new search for a police chief.

Previously, an emergency meeting was called for by the Marlin City Council to appoint an interim police chief for the city. Lawrence McCall resigned from the chief position.

McCall later responded to the call of this meeting on Facebook.

"I would like to clarify what is going on," McCall said. "I have always stood for transparency and professionalism. Please find my rescinded letter of resignation. All the support from the citizens of Marlin my decision was easy. We need each other."

The letter, written to the Marlin City Manager, stated that McCall would like to rescind his previous letter of resignation, effective immediately.

"After speaking with my family, and observing all the support and encouragement from the community, I a compelled to continue my duties as Chief of Police for Marlin, Texas," McCall said in the letter.

