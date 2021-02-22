Marlin residents still don't have water. This time, leaks are to blame

For residents still without water, she said H-E-B will have secured non-potable water that can be used to flush toilets. These tanks will be behind City Hall.

MARLIN, Texas — The video above was posted on Feb. 18.

Even though the City of Marlin water is restored, residents in the city are still being cutoff because of water leaks, according to Mayor Carolyn Lofton.

On Facebook, there are still major leaks around town, which is preventing results being seen in their water towers.

"Water personnel are pumping 1,300 gallons per minute into town. We are now at max pumping. Based on this, we should be seeing results in our towers. We are not," she said in the post.

As a result, the water in the areas at the leaks are being turned off until the pipes are repaired.

For residents still without water, she said H-E-B will have secured non-potable water that can be used to flush toilets. These tanks will be behind City Hall in the overflow parking lot.

How you can help Marlin:

If you see a leak in town, report it to City Hall

If there is a leak at your home, turn off the water meter. If you need help, contact City Hall for someone to assist you