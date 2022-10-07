Marlin Volunteer Fire Department seeks water, Gatorade donations

"This has been an extremely hot and dry fire season for us, and it doesn’t look like there is gonna be any relief anytime soon."

The video above was published on July 10, 2022.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department needs help quenching their thirst this severely hot and dry fire season.

On Facebook, the department informed the public that it is down to four cases of water and it is out of Gatorade as of Monday night. As a result, they are asking the public for donations.

"We don’t usually ask for too much from the public but we could a little help right now," the department said. "... Any donations right now would help get us through the next few months of this extremely dry grass fire season."

If you'd like to donate, you can do so by leaving any water and drink donations at the station located at 3172 State Highway 6. You can also call or text the number 254-749-5843 if you'd prefer someone pick it up.

