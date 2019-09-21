MART, Texas — The Mart community rallied to support two of their own at Friday night's football game.

David and Amanda Shipp lost their home and car in a fire earlier this week. The two were thankful to make it out of fire with only minor burns, and they are grateful to the community for its help in getting them back on their feet.

“We were at a lost we have lost everything and we just feel love and the warmth of the community," Amanda said.

The Mart Lions Club presented the couple with a $500 check along with other donations, including furniture, Friday night.

“We just rally around people and provide for them when they can’t provide for themselves until they can” Mart Lions Club president Tommy Roberson said.

Anyone looking to help the Shipp family can call Roberson at 254-723-2930 or bring small items down to the Mart City Hall after Monday.

