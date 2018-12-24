MART, Texas — The Mart fire chief Jerry "Bud" Pavelka and his family were left without a home just days before Christmas when a fire destroyed their house early Sunday morning.

According to the Mart Fire Department, fire crews realized it was the chief's house as they arrived on scene.

Crews managed to put out the flames, but officials said the house was badly damaged after being fully engulfed.

Pavelka, his wife Barbara and their two dogs all made it out safely, but they lost two cats in the fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family. That campaign raised over $6,000 in a matter of hours.

