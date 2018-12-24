MART, Texas — The Mart fire chief Jerry "Bud" Pavelka and his family were left without a home just days before Christmas when a fire destroyed their house early Sunday morning.

According to the Mart Fire Department, fire crews realized it was the chief's house as they arrived on scene.

Crews managed to put out the flames, but officials said the house was badly damaged after being fully engulfed.

Pavelka said the home had a lot of history with his family.

"My father and a carpenter here in Mart built it, and I was born in '62 and raised up in it, so its been in the family a long time," he said.

Pavelka, his wife Barbara and their two dogs all made it out safely, but they lost one of their two cats in the fire.

Pavelka said they're still looking for their other cat.

He also said although the house was heated with a wood burning stove since the 70s, he doesn't think that's what started the fire.

"I tried to keep my outside dogs warm with a lamp in the house," he said. "Not a heat lamp, just a lamp with a bulb in it, and I'm afraid that's what happened."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family. That campaign raised over $6,000 in a matter of hours.

