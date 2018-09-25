MART — A Mart man was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities said he shot his rifle several times when three utility workers approached his house.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the workers were there to fix a leak in the 800 block of Lakeland Park Circle around 8 a.m. He said the workers were in clearly marked uniforms.

McNamara said Sheldon Gridley saw the men about 150-200 yards behind his house and ordered them off the property. When they came closer to ask what he said, McNamara said Gridley threatened to kill them and shot a rifle several times. McNamara did not say in what direction Gridley fired but the workers were not hurt.

Gridley was charged with three counts of terroristic threatening and deadly conduct.

