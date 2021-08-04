"I don’t see Deshaun as being an aggressor of any sort and I know they’re throwing this word “predator” around. I don’t see him as a predator of any kind."

HOUSTON — Twenty-two lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson, but on Wednesday, we spoke with a woman who says her experience with Watson was very different from the women who are accusing him of misconduct.

Jasmine Brooks says she was Watson’s massage therapist for two and a half years. She spoke exclusively with KHOU11's Len Cannon about the Texans quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson has never asked me for any sexual favors,” she said. "He’s never harassed me. He’s never coerced me into anything at all. He’s always been super quiet. The only conversations we’ve ever had, I’m usually the one initiating the conversation. I feel like I’ve been working on him for so long and I still don’t even really know too much about Deshaun, really, because he hardly talks.”

“I’m really here to stand up for my industry more than to defend Deshaun, as a massage therapist," Brooks said.

She no longer has Watson as a client.

Brooks explained why when asked about the text messages released by attorney Tony Buzbee in a news conference earlier this week.

In the messages, Brooks told a friend that she stopped working with Watson “bc I was hearing to much stuff about him messing with other people, like other therapist and estheticians. He’s been doing a lot the last 3-4 months.”

Brooks, who has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in kinesiology from Texas Southern University, said the messages were taken out of context.

“Really, what I meant was, is Deshaun is working with a lot of people, he’s working with a lot of therapists, and I don’t know those people, I don’t know what they’re doing with him and I just wasn’t comfortable with continuing my work with him,” Brooks told Cannon.

She also told the friend “I even told his a—he needed to be careful Bc his name is getting around.”

Brooks said she was referring to “some sort of personal relationship” with an esthetician that Deshaun spoke to her about.

“Me speaking with Deshaun and telling him to be careful was because I feel like he doesn’t know the intentions of some of these people that he works with, ya know, his personal information has been put on Instagram and I didn’t feel like it was safe for him, for him in his career to, you know, kind of go to anybody,” Brooks explained.

"I don’t see Deshaun as being an aggressor of any sort and I know they’re throwing this word “predator” around. I don’t see him as a predator of any kind," Brooks said. "He’s always been professional with me."

