Massive fire breaks out at factory in Grand Prairie

Details of the fire are not known. WFAA has reached out to local officials for more information.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A massive fire broke out at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie sometime overnight into Wednesday morning.

Many have reported that the fire and smoke can be seen for miles.

At least two fire departments, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill, were on scene, as well as the DFW Airport foam sprayer.

Headquartered in Grand Prairie, Poly-America produces polyethylene products, including trash bags and plastic sheeting, as well recycles and compounds polyethylene, according to its website.

Massive fire at the Poly America Plant in Grand Prairie Tx. pic.twitter.com/6yWNjHBraP — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 19, 2020