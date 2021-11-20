Maxim 56 Memorial held for Central Texas fallen soldiers

The participants of the fundraiser put in sweat and tears to raise money for the Knadle and Fuchigami families

BELTON, Texas — The CrossFit Centex community came together on Saturday to honor the lives of fallen soldiers, CW2 David "Vegas" Knadle and CW2 Kirk "Tre Way" Fuchigami.

They were Killed in Action in Logar Province, Afghanistan in November 2019.

The Maxim 56 Memorial is a way to honor the soldiers while also putting your body to the test with a set of grueling CrossFit workouts.

“I think its amazing to be able to have an opportunity to remember him, not only with your words but to show up with your body too," Ashley Bullard, a family friend and supporter of the Knadles said.

Participants did 56 burpees, flutter kicks, squats, air pushups, lunges, a 56-second handstand, and a 5600 meter run in honor of the two.

Maxim 56 was their call sign.

Knadle's wife Silkey was present and working with a large group of supporters. Bullard calls her and her family incredibly strong.

“Inner strength, you have to find it and once you do, she knew she didn’t have the liberty to stay in bed or just be done because she has kids and people that love her and depended on her as well," she said. "To see her, even through the tears, and it doesn’t mean there are no tears when you say strength, its dealing with it and being sad and still moving forward.”

Linda McMillan, the owner of CrossFit CenTex was happy to host the fundraiser for the family.

"When she reached out and said this was a fundraiser they were doing, I couldn’t help but say yes, I was honored to provide that here for that family," she said.

The most important part of the workouts was that they were done with a partner, a nod to the soldiers.

“They were partnered together in the air and the crash, and I think that was a way to represent that, so it's with a wingman," McMillan said. "So you have a wingman with you, so you’re able to do that with someone supporting you. All the movements are done with a friend.”