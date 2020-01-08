Mayborn Museum set to reopen to the public Aug. 8

WACO, Texas — Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex has announced that it will reopen to the public on Aug. 8, with enhanced safety guidelines.
The museum said it will be operating at 25 percent capacity or less and that some exhibits will have limited components. Masks will be required for all visitors except children under that age of 2.
The museum also reports that it will be open to members only Aug. 1-7 and is offering a 20 percent discount on new and renewing memberships through Sept. 30.
New operation hours will also be implemented. The museum will now be open Monday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1– 5 p.m.
New health and safety guidelines being implemented include the following:
- Operating at 25 percent capacity or less to allow for social distancing guideline adherence. If visitors arrive and the building is at capacity, visitors will need to wait until someone leaves before they can go in. Tickets can be purchased online to possibly limit wait times.
- Some hands-on exhibition components within the Natural and Cultural History Wing and the Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village will be disabled. The Harry and Anna Jeanes Discovery Center will remain closed with the exception of the Backyard Ecology Hall. General admission prices have been adjusted temporarily to compensate for this closure. Paw Patrol Adventure Play will be open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Guest numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure capacity restrictions are met.
- Masks will be required for all staff and for all visitors except young children under age 2.
- The museum is installing more hand sanitizing stations and instituting heightened cleaning protocols, including frequent environmental cleaning and disinfection of “high-touch” door handles, elevators, and restrooms.
- All staff members have gone through required training sessions to understand and implement these modified procedures and sanitation practices to ensure the health of both staff members and visitors.