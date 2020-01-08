Mayborn Museum set to reopen to the public Aug. 8

The museum said it will require everyone older than 2 to wear a mask while in the facility. See what other health guidelines the museum is implementing.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex has announced that it will reopen to the public on Aug. 8, with enhanced safety guidelines.

The museum said it will be operating at 25 percent capacity or less and that some exhibits will have limited components. Masks will be required for all visitors except children under that age of 2.

The museum also reports that it will be open to members only Aug. 1-7 and is offering a 20 percent discount on new and renewing memberships through Sept. 30.

New operation hours will also be implemented. The museum will now be open Monday though Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1– 5 p.m.

New health and safety guidelines being implemented include the following: