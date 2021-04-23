'I'm very blessed': McGregor community comes to woman's aid in removing downed trees from storm

"Nobody expected the weather to get this bad and then for everybody to come out and be like hey you know, here's a lending hand, you know, it means a lot," she said.

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor Emergency Management reported about 60 homes had downed trees in their yards following Friday's storms and Melonie Henderson's yard was no exception.

"It was so windy, like I've never seen it like that before," Henderson said.

Henderson explained how she and her family went inside their home on S. Jackson Street to take shelter from the storms. Not even 45 seconds later, "I noticed we had trees down, we lost power," she said.

Downed trees filled Henderson's yard and immediately, she posted to Facebook asking her neighbors if she could borrow a chainsaw to clean up the mess.

What came next surprised her.

"People were driving by, asking if we were ok," she said with a smile. "The community got out and was checking on everybody."

Henderson said folks in her neighborhood started helping her family clean up the storm damage. She said she even offered to pay to use their chainsaws, but was told to put her money away.

"They're doing it out of the kindness of their heart," she said.

Henderson said she plans to pay it forward.

"Nobody expected the weather to get this bad and then for everybody to come out and be like hey you know, here's a lending hand, you know, it means a lot," she said. "I'm very blessed to be a part of this community, my second family."

McGregor is a small town with roughly a 5,000 population, according to the 2019 census. it lies in two counties: McClennan and Coryell.

Emergency management reported 50 mph wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines in the McGregor area. Immediately after the storm, over 1,800 people were without power, according to Oncor's outage map.

