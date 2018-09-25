MCGREGOR, Texas — A family is left to rebuild their legacy after a fire tore through their business Tuesday in McGregor.

Firefighters were called around 2:15 a.m. to a fire at Porter's Wood Shop in the 1700 block of Val Verde Road.

Officials said the building was fully engulfed in flames and contained woodworking materials and supplies.

Witnesses told Channel 6 the flames reached over 20 feet high and could be seen from 8 miles away.

All occupants exited the building with no injuries, officials said.

Waco and McGregor Fire Departments went into defense mode to protect surrounding buildings.

The area was evacuated as firefighters attempted to contain the flames. A car was on fire and the fire was in proximity of a propane tank, officials said.

Firefighters let the fire burn out, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Speegleville Fire Department also assisted.

Nicole Porter, the daughter of the owner of Porter's Wood Shop, works as a cabinet maker at the business. She said the shop had been a part of their family for 20 years.

"It (Porter's Wood Shop) was our life. It was everything to us," Nicole Porter said.

She said neighbors woke up her father, Jim Porter, and told him his shop had burned down. He then called Nicole Porter and told her the news, she said.

Nicole Porter said the shop was the way the family made money and the next steps will be to raise funds to rebuild.

The Porter family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with restoring their shop.

