MCGREGOR, Texas — A McGregor man was arrested following a domestic disturbance with his parents Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a N. Harrison St. residence around 9:40 p.m. to respond to the incident, according to the McGregor Police Department.

The two victims told officers their son, Emmanuel Martinez, pointed a gun at them demanding their car keys before he drove away in the stolen car, MPD said.

MPD coordinated with Waco police to track Martinez's phone. His phone was pinged near a residence on Barron Ave. in Waco, police said.

Martinez was found driving around the area. He was arrested for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated robbery, retaliation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft, according to McGregor police.

An emergency protective order was placed on Martinez, police said.

