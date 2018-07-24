A former McGregor volunteer firefighter started a Go Fund Me account Saturday to raise money for area volunteer fire departments that have fire trucks damaged by the Coryell County fire.

Brad Hensel said the money will help replenish the resources for the fire departments that need it the most. It will also benefit land owners who lost property.

As of Tuesday, the fund had raised almost 3-thousand dollars. The goal was set at 25-thousand dollars.

The Gatesville Fire Department posted to its Facebook page on Monday they had more than enough water and snacks. They said the bigger need was monetary donations for fuel and repairs to trucks.

