Killeen, Copperas Cove game canceled, other schools closing due to COVID-19 concerns

Other school closures include McGregor High School, Mexia ISD RQ Sims and Rogers Middle School and High School campuses.

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor Independent School District will close McGregor High School and transition to remote learning the week of November 9-13 due to 10 active COVID-19 cases on the high school campus, according to a letter from Superintendent James Lenamon written to McGregor ISD families and staff Friday.

According to the letter, contact tracing from those 10 cases has resulted in an additional 67 students being placed in quarantine. The school is set to reopen on November 16.

During the closure, the campus will get deep cleaned and all of those that are quarantined will be monitored, according to Lenamon.

Lenamon also stated that all extracurricular activists will be able to continue, as long as there are no positive cases in the individual program.

Mexia Independent School District also released a statement that said the RQ Sims campus will be closed Nov. 9 and Nov. 10th for deep cleaning of the building. This is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and other illnesses, according to the district.

School at the RQ Sims campus will resume on Nov. 11th.

Rogers ISD later announced that is will also close the middle and high school campuses on Nov. 9 after an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The Bell County Health District has asked any school in Bell County who reaches a two percent positive rate within the past seven days of the combined staff and student population to close down to allow for sanitizing of the campus, according to Rogers ISD.

"While our data does not suggest that many of these cases were contracted at school, we feel it is prudent to adhere to this guideline. Therefore, on Monday, November 9th, students who attend Rogers Middle School and Rogers High School will stay home and have school remotely. Students will be able to use their school Chromebooks.," the statement said.

If internet availability is an issue, hot spots will be available. Elementary students will have in-person classes on Monday. Buses will run at the normal time. MS/HS Students who will need a lunch can fill out a request online or call 642-7070 prior to 9:30 a.m. on Monday and they will have lunch available for pickup at 11:15 a.m. outside the HS Cafeteria, according to Rogers ISD.

Athletic practices will be allowed but will be up to the discretion of the coach.

Killeen ISD announced that Friday's Varsity Football game between Killeen High and Copperas Cove High School has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns from the opposing team.

Homecoming activities for Killeen High will be rescheduled. The game may be played at a later date according to Killeen ISD.