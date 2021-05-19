McLane Center of Hope Women and Family Shelter receives gift bag donations

The Chisholm Train Chorus donated 25 hygiene bags that will go to the shelter's residents.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Residents of the McLane Center of Home Women and Family Shelter received a Mother's Day surprise with 25 hyenine bags donated from the Chisholm Trail Chorus.

The bags donated to the center were filled with shampoo, soap, lip balm, deodorant, mouthwash, lotions and loofahs.

"Community partnerships can have lasting impacts,” Sheila Donahue, chorus president, said. “Our Board of Directors toured the Temple Salvation Army facility in Temple last year and realized the women’s shelter could use our help.”

The group previously donated socks around the Christmas holiday and gift card that are used by staff to help residents purchase medications or give them an opportunity to purchase treats from local food establishments.

“Little things mean a lot to those who are struggling,” Donahue said. “We are honored to share what we can.”