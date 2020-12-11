McLane Children's Child Life Facility Dog's letter to the North Pole asks for donations to bring cheer

For Christmas in 2019, the Waco community donated more than $52,000 in gifts and toys to help bring cheer to kids at the McLane Children Hospital all year long

WACO, Texas — For Christmas in 2019, the Waco community donated more than $52,000 in gifts and toys to help bring cheer to kids at the McLane Children Hospital all year long.

Lorenzo, the McLane Children's Child Life Facility Dog, wrote a letter to Santa (and the community) to let everyone know that the kids are just as deserving of great donations and gifts as they were last year. They all made it to Santa's nice list once again.

Lorenzo's letter said, "Bow-WOW, what a crazy year! I hope everyone up at the North Pole is staying healthy--wearing their masks and washing their paws often. (Check out my special Christmas mask! Who do you think I am?) Since I wrote last, our paw-some community really stepped up to support the staff and patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s. For Christmas in 2019, they donated more than $52,000 in gifts and toys to help bring cheer to our kids all year long. When COVID-19 hit, they sent all kinds of goodies, love, and funding to help us fight the virus and keep everyone healthy. They are the best friends a puppy could ask for! And our patients have all been VERY good this year! Life in the hospital can be a little ruff, especially during a pandemic when we can’t have visitors. If you’d like to bring them some extra cheer this year, I’m doggone sure the things on this Christmas list will get their tails a-waggin’! Thanks, Santa! Anything is paw-sible when we work together!"

If you would like to donate this year, visit the Baylor Scott & White website.

Baylor Scott & White said it is extra important this year to try to not spread germs. Donators are asked to please make sure all items are brand new and in original packaging. Because of the virus, the hospital is taking extra precautions to keep the kids and staff safe.

Please call ahead before you drop off donations so staff can help with your delivery. For non-cash items, please call (254) 935-4185. For cash, check, or credit card gifts, please call (254) 724-2768. To see our full list of needs and find out how and where to donate, visit the Baylor Scott & White website.

Donatable items:

Infants & Toddlers

Plastic toys & teethers

Development & educational toys (push walkers, shape sorters, etc.)

Shatter-proof crib mirrors

Infant play mats

School-Age Kids

Pretend medical kits

Baby dolls (full-body, all plastic, multi-cultural)

Plastic animals & dinosaurs

Teens & Pre-Teens

Diaries & journals

Headphones/earbuds

Portable speakers & docking stations

Other

Board & card games

Recently released DVDs in Spanish (G through PG13 ratings only)

Building block sets for all ages

Art supplies & kits for all ages

Presents help patients smile, but gifts of $25, $50, $100 or more can help fill stocking full of funding to support great care for these good boys and girls.