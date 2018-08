TEMPLE, TX — Dairy Queens across the U.S. taking part in "Miracle Treat Day" will be donating $1 to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for every Blizzard sold Aug 2.

Donations from local locations will be given to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple.

Participating local locations are shown below. For a national list of locations, visit Miracle Treat Day's website.

