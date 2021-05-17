McLane family makes gift for new video board at UMHB Crusader Stadium

The current video board is 40 feet long and 26 feet tall. The new video board will be 60 feet long and 34 feet, eight inches tall.

BELTON, Texas — The McLane family of Temple has made a major gift to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for a new video board at Crusader Stadium.

“Our family wanted to make this investment in Crusader Stadium because we believe that athletic programs play a fundamental role in tying the student body to the university and strengthening school spirit,” Drayton McLane Jr. said in a release from the university. “We love supporting UMHB because the university is committed to Christian values, which has always been important to us.”

Drayton and his wife, Elizabeth, have been longtime supporters of UMHB, along with their two sons, Drayton III and his wife Amy of Salado, and Denton and his wife Amy of Birmingham, AL. Drayton III currently serves as a trustee at UMHB.

In 2012, when the McLane family learned the university was considering building an on-campus stadium, they immediately expressed an interest in the project. They provided the largest gift in UMHB history to help build Crusader Stadium, which opened in 2013.

“The university has been richly blessed by the friendship and generosity of the McLane family for many years, and we could not be more grateful to them for ensuring that Crusader Stadium remains one of the top venues in the country for NCAA DIII football and many other university programs and activities that take place there,” UMHB Dr. Randy O’Rear said.

The current video board is 40 feet long and 26 feet tall. The new video board will be 60 feet long and 34 feet, eight inches tall (2,088 square feet) with an improved 10 mm pixel pitch.