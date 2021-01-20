McLane Family, Salvation Army, Central Texas Housing Consortium to provide food to 300 families

The Salvation Army received a very generous donation of 300 food boxes from the McLane Family at the end of 2020.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army will deliver 300 food boxes to the Central Texas Housing Consortium at their Rose Hall location located at 107 North 9th Street in Temple on Thursday.

The Salvation Army received a very generous donation of 300 food boxes from the McLane Family at the end of 2020.

"With this most recent donation, we wanted to help others beyond our walls. As we looked around the community, we decided to reach out to the Central Texas Housing Consortium to assist any of their residents who may be suffering from food insecurity," Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army of Bell County Lt. David Beckham said. "As Christians, our mission of faith is to help those in need, and this is a tangible way for The Salvation Army to fulfill that calling of using the power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to help our neighbors."

In reference to the donation, Drayton McLane Jr. said, “Our family is honored to be able to help those most in need during this trying time. Our goal is to make a Christian difference and through the support of The Salvation Army, we can reach those in need.”

Barbara Bozon, the Executive Director of the Central Texas Housing Consortium will be present Thursday along with Lt. David Beckham.

“We are very grateful for the donation! Our residents will be very happy to receive such a useful and needed gift,” Bozon said.