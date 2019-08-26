WACO, Texas — A man wanted for parole violations is on the run after evading McLennan County Sheriff's deputies and crashing his car Monday.

According to the McLennan county Sheriff's Office, the man wrecked his car near Hwy. 6 and McLaughlin Rd. just west of Lake Waco while avoiding deputies around noon.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was still believed to be in the area on foot. MCSO brought out helicopters and dogs from the Texas Department of Corrections to find the suspect after he ran away.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.